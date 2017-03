ROME May 10 Napoli will be without top scorer Gonzalo Higuain for their Serie A trip to Sampdoria on Sunday after the Argentine striker failed to recover from a shin injury.

Higuain suffered the injury in Napoli's goalless draw with Inter Milan last month following a thumping challenge from defender Marco Andreolli.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 17 league goals this season, was selected for last weekend's Italian Cup Final victory over Fiorentina but was then dropped for their 3-0 hammering of Cagliari on Tuesday and has been left out of the 21-man squad travelling north on Sunday.

Napoli are on 72 points with two games to play and will finish third. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Justin Palmer)