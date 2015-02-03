MILAN Feb 3 Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi has been given a ticking-off by coach Roberto Mancini for getting into a row with supporters after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Sassuolo.

The Argentine forward, along with team mate Fredy Guarin, threw his shirt into the crowd but the Inter fans, angry at the team's performance, hurled it back at him.

Icardi then swore at the supporters and had to be restrained by team mates.

"Icardi made a mistake because we need to accept criticism," Mancini told reporters on Tuesday. "I told him he shouldn't have gone to the stands because it was only to be expected that the fans would be angry.

"Having said that the Inter fans have always stuck with the team and I'm sure they'll continue to do so."

Inter visit Napoli in an Italian Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, a welcome break from Serie A where they have slumped to a miserable 13th with 26 points, winning two out of 10 games since Mancini replaced Walter Mazzarri in November.

They are 13 points adrift of Napoli in third spot, the Champions League playoff position, and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

"I never want to lose, not even in training," said Mancini. "I always knew there would be some difficulties in terms of changing the playing system and mentality ... but I'm happy with how the squad is doing.

"We need to arrest this trend, score more goals and try not to concede. The club helps me, we work together and I have absolutely no problem at all with anyone.

"(Club president Erick) Thohir has done everything he can to help us. Now that the transfer window has closed we need to build on the positive elements we have," said Mancini. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)