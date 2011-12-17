ROME Dec 17 Goals either side of halftime from Cyril Thereau and Gennaro Sardo helped Chievo Verona to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Cagliari on Saturday as they climbed to eighth in Serie A with their first win in four matches.

Thereau struck 10 minutes before the break, latching on to Alberto Paloschi's header before holding off his marker to fire home his second goal of the season from just inside the box.

The French forward then crossed from the left for substitute Sardo to slide home the second at the back post on 57 minutes.

Defender Lorenzo Ariaudo had the Sardinian side's best chances but directed headers at goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino as a toothless Cagliari remained mid-table on 18 points after their first loss in four games.

AC Milan host Siena while Atalanta travel to Fiorentina in Saturday's late matches (1945 GMT).