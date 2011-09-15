(adds details on Ambrosini injury)
MILAN, Sept 15 Inter Milan president Massimo
Moratti has denied that Gian Piero Gasperini's job is in danger
after losing his first three games but Saturday's home match
with AS Roma will still be a huge test for the new coach.
Gasperini, Inter's third boss since Jose Mourinho left at
the end of the 2009/10 treble-winning season, is coaching a
major club for the first time and some fans fear he is out of
his depth.
Moratti said after Wednesday's shock 1-0 home defeat to
Champions League debutants Trabzonspor that there was no threat
to Gasperini, a surprise appointment to replace Leonardo in the
close season.
"If we start putting it like that then it becomes impossible
both for the coach and the players to work," he said on Inter's
website (www.inter.it).
Such votes of confidence are often taken with a pinch of
salt in football and Gazzetta dello Sport has already declared
Saturday's match as decisive for the former Genoa coach.
"A defeat could prompt Moratti to make a change of
direction," the Italian daily newspaper predicted.
Gasperini started out by losing to AC Milan in the
season-opening Italian Super Cup match played in Beijing and saw
his team and three-man defence slump to a 4-3 defeat at Palermo
in their Serie A debut last Sunday.
He reverted to four at the back on Wednesday under pressure
from Moratti but the defeat against the Turkish side has dented
Inter's chances of making the last 16.
Gasperini is unlikely to cut much ice with his explanation
that the team tried hard but were unlucky.
SHOULDER INJURY
"They put in a lot of effort and I saw important
performances, but unfortunately we didn't have much luck on our
side," he said.
"However, I saw an angry reaction on Inter's part. I saw a
group that reacts and also tonight showed how much desire they
have to do well."
New Roma coach Luis Enrique is in a far from comfortable
situation himself with a home defeat to Cagliari on his Serie A
debut following Europa League elimination at the hands of Slovan
Bratislava.
So far Roma have looked nothing like his former club
Barcelona, who he wants his side to imitate.
The weekend's matches are officially listed as matchday
three, although as a player strike caused the opening weekend to
be postponed they are in effect matchday two.
The other highlight is on Sunday when champions AC Milan
visit Napoli, who finished third last term and kicked off with a
3-1 win on Cesena's artificial pitch last weekend before
Wednesday's 1-1 debut Champions League draw at Manchester City.
AC Milan, held at home by Lazio last week, are without
midfielder Massimo Ambrosini who is out for two to three weeks
with a shoulder injury following the 2-2 Champions League draw
at Barcelona.
Juventus, with no European action to distract them, visit
Siena hoping to show their opening 4-1 win at home to Parma was
not just a flash in the pan.
