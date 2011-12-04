MILAN Dec 4 Juventus stayed unbeaten and went back to the top of Serie A on Sunday after beating Cesena 2-0, helped by a highly controversial penalty converted by Arturo Vidal.

Fiorentina hammered AS Roma 3-0 in a meeting of Serie A's two crisis clubs and Colombian Victor Ibarbo scored a superb individual goal in Cagliari's 1-0 win at Catania.

Cesena, trailing to a Claudio Marchisio goal, were livid in the 83rd minute when goalkeeper Francesco Antonioli punched away a cross but in doing so caught Juventus forward Emanuele Giaccherini with his arm.

The referee awarded a penalty and sent off Antonioli, who had to be replaced by defender Guillermo Rodriguez as Cesena had used up their substitutions, amid furious protests from the disbelieving visitors.

Juventus have 29 points from 13 games, two ahead of AC Milan and Udinese.

Juventus captain Alessandro del Piero's frustrating season continued when he was taken off with a cut to his forehead in the 64th minute after only eight minutes on the field in yet another substitute appearance.