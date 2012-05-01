MILAN May 1 AS Roma's hopes of Champions League football next season suffered another blow when they were held to a goalless draw on a rain-sodden pitch at Chievo on Tuesday.

Roma have taken only two points from their last four games and their chances of finishing third and securing a place in the qualifying stages of Europe's elite competition have nose-dived.

The draw left them seventh with 52 points, three behind Napoli, Inter Milan, Udinese and Lazio, with two games to play.

The players were forced to splash through 90 minutes of misery as driving rain left huge pools of water on the pitch.

One of the best chances fell to Chievo striker Sergio Pellissier near the end after the Roma defence failed to clear the ball, but he fired over from near the penalty spot.

