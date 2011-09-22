(Adds details, quotes and background)
ROME, Sept 22 (Reuters)-Inter Milan have appointed
Claudio Ranieri as their new coach, the Serie A club said
on their website on Thursday.
"Claudio Ranieri is now officially Inter's new coach," read
a statement on Inter.it. "The coach has signed a two-year
contract with the club up until 30 June 2013."
Ranieri, who becomes Inter's fourth coach since Jose
Mourinho led them to the Champions League title 16 months ago,
takes over from Gian Piero Gasperini who was sacked on Wednesday
after three months in charge following a disastrous start to the
season.
The Nerazzurri were beaten by city rivals AC Milan in the
Italian Super Cup, defeated at home by Trabzonspor in their
opening Champions League fixture and on Tuesday were beaten by
Serie A newcomers Novara.
"Inter are a great team," Ranieri told Italy's state
television Rai on Wednesday. "They have had a bad start to the
season and I will have to talk to the team to understand why
that was.
"I will have to bring enthusiasm and a change of impetus in
order to wake up the team. I cannot promise that we will win
this or that but I believe this team has a lot to give and we
must prove it."
Ranieri, 59, has coached in Spain (Valencia and Atletico
Madrid) and in England (Chelsea), as well as working with a host
of Italian clubs including Napoli, Fiorentina and most recently
Juventus and Roma, where he resigned in February following a
poor run of results - a season after taking the Giallorossi to
the brink of the title.
Despite his pedigree, Ranieri has never won a league title,
often playing bridesmaid, though he won the Copa Del Rey with
Valencia in 1999 and the Coppa Italia with Fiorentina in 1996.
Last season Inter finished second in Serie A after claiming
the scudetto for the previous five seasons.
The Italian's first game in charge will be at Bologna on
Saturday before Inter face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League
in midweek.
