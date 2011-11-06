( A dds quotes)

ROME, Nov 6 Udinese and Lazio leapfrogged Juventus at the summit of Serie A on Sunday with home victories over Siena and Parma after the Turin side's match with Napoli was postponed due to flooding.

Goals in each half from Dusan Basta and Antonio Di Natale kept up Udinese's 100 percent record at home this season with a 2-1 win over Siena, while a late strike from substitute Giuseppe Sculli gave Lazio a 1-0 victory at home to Parma as the two sides reached 21 points from 10 games, a point clear of Milan and two above Juventus.

With forward Antonio Cassano released from hospital earlier in the day after his minor heart operation, Milan won their fifth straight match, crushing Catania 4-0 thanks to goals from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Gianluca Zambrotta and an own goal from Francesco Lodi.

There were wins for Atalanta, Lecce and Chievo Verona but Inter Milan's game at Genoa was also postponed because of floods.

In Udine, the home side took 48 seconds to take the lead when Serbian midfielder Basta took advantage of a ricochet to poke home from close range.

They doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Di Natale struck his eighth goal of the season with a low finish, before a 77th-minute strike from Francesco Bolzoni had the home side sweating to make sure of the three points.

Coach Francesco Guidolin dedicated Udinese's win to the 1,500 fans who had travelled to Madrid to witness Thursday's 4-0 hammering by Atletico.

"We are not as brilliant as we were last year as we've lost players like (Alexis) Sanchez but we are more solid," he told Sky Sports. "We are keeping our form and let's hope it continues for some time to come. We will finish as high as we can."

Lazio, Italy's other side still in the Europa League, looked subdued at the Stadio Olimpico until Miroslav Klose surged into the box to set up Sculli for an 84th-minute winner.

"We don't have many rest days playing the Europa League and you could tell we were tired," Edy Reja, whose in-form Lazio side have now won five of their last six games, told Sky. "But we have a solid group, who know the qualities and defects that we have. Winning this game is a good sign."

PENALTY STRIKE

AC Milan went a goal up within seven minutes after Robinho was floored in the box by Davide Lanzafame. Ibrahimovic, whose pass had initially played in the Brazilian, drove home the resulting penalty for his fifth strike of the season.

The two forwards combined again on 24 minutes as the hosts went two up with Robinho collecting a hooked pass from the Swede before skipping inside Giuseppe Bellusci and curling a precise finish into the far corner for his second goal of the season.

Clarence Seedorf, Robinho, Alberto Aquilani and Massimo Ambrosini all had good chances to make the game safe before halftime.

Catania came close to reducing the deficit 10 minutes into the second half when Alejandro Gomez hit the top of the bar but Milan settled the match on 69 minutes when Ibrahimovic again played in Robinho whose shot was deflected in off Lodi.

Three minutes later Zambrotta made it four, slotting home from six metres after Aquilani's free kick had been parried.

"If you defend well, it allows you to attack better," coach Massimiliano Allegri told Sky. "We've won the five games we wanted to and now we're in a good position in the table that will help us to relax during the international break."

Luca Rigoni's second-half winner gave Chievo Verona the points at home to Fiorentina as they climbed to 14th, and added more pressure on under-fire Viola coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

A deflected shot from Juan Cuadrado gave 10-man Lecce the points in the basement battle with Cesena who, despite replacing Marco Giampaolo with Daniele Arrigoni as coach this week, are now four points adrift at the bottom.

An 80th-minute winner from German Denis, the Argentine striker's seventh goal this season, gave Atalanta victory over Cagliari.

