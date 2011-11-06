( A dds quotes)
* Di Natale scores eighth goal of the season
* Late Sculli strike gives Lazio five wins from six
* Fifth straight win for champions Milan
ROME, Nov 6 Udinese and Lazio leapfrogged
Juventus at the summit of Serie A on Sunday with home victories
over Siena and Parma after the Turin side's match with Napoli
was postponed due to flooding.
Goals in each half from Dusan Basta and Antonio Di Natale
kept up Udinese's 100 percent record at home this season with a
2-1 win over Siena, while a late strike from substitute Giuseppe
Sculli gave Lazio a 1-0 victory at home to Parma as the two
sides reached 21 points from 10 games, a point clear of Milan
and two above Juventus.
With forward Antonio Cassano released from hospital earlier
in the day after his minor heart operation, Milan won their
fifth straight match, crushing Catania 4-0 thanks to goals from
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho and Gianluca Zambrotta and an own
goal from Francesco Lodi.
There were wins for Atalanta, Lecce and Chievo Verona but
Inter Milan's game at Genoa was also postponed because of
floods.
In Udine, the home side took 48 seconds to take the lead
when Serbian midfielder Basta took advantage of a ricochet to
poke home from close range.
They doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Di Natale
struck his eighth goal of the season with a low finish, before a
77th-minute strike from Francesco Bolzoni had the home side
sweating to make sure of the three points.
Coach Francesco Guidolin dedicated Udinese's win to the
1,500 fans who had travelled to Madrid to witness Thursday's 4-0
hammering by Atletico.
"We are not as brilliant as we were last year as we've lost
players like (Alexis) Sanchez but we are more solid," he told
Sky Sports. "We are keeping our form and let's hope it continues
for some time to come. We will finish as high as we can."
Lazio, Italy's other side still in the Europa League, looked
subdued at the Stadio Olimpico until Miroslav Klose surged into
the box to set up Sculli for an 84th-minute winner.
"We don't have many rest days playing the Europa League and
you could tell we were tired," Edy Reja, whose in-form Lazio
side have now won five of their last six games, told Sky. "But
we have a solid group, who know the qualities and defects that
we have. Winning this game is a good sign."
PENALTY STRIKE
AC Milan went a goal up within seven minutes after Robinho
was floored in the box by Davide Lanzafame. Ibrahimovic, whose
pass had initially played in the Brazilian, drove home the
resulting penalty for his fifth strike of the season.
The two forwards combined again on 24 minutes as the hosts
went two up with Robinho collecting a hooked pass from the Swede
before skipping inside Giuseppe Bellusci and curling a precise
finish into the far corner for his second goal of the season.
Clarence Seedorf, Robinho, Alberto Aquilani and Massimo
Ambrosini all had good chances to make the game safe before
halftime.
Catania came close to reducing the deficit 10 minutes into
the second half when Alejandro Gomez hit the top of the bar but
Milan settled the match on 69 minutes when Ibrahimovic again
played in Robinho whose shot was deflected in off Lodi.
Three minutes later Zambrotta made it four, slotting home
from six metres after Aquilani's free kick had been parried.
"If you defend well, it allows you to attack better," coach
Massimiliano Allegri told Sky. "We've won the five games we
wanted to and now we're in a good position in the table that
will help us to relax during the international break."
Luca Rigoni's second-half winner gave Chievo Verona the
points at home to Fiorentina as they climbed to 14th, and added
more pressure on under-fire Viola coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.
A deflected shot from Juan Cuadrado gave 10-man Lecce the
points in the basement battle with Cesena who, despite replacing
Marco Giampaolo with Daniele Arrigoni as coach this week, are
now four points adrift at the bottom.
An 80th-minute winner from German Denis, the Argentine
striker's seventh goal this season, gave Atalanta victory over
Cagliari.
