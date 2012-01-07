(Recasts after Inter win)

* Inter thrash Parma 5-0

* Lazio lose 4-0 at Siena

ROME, Jan 7 A Diego Milito double helped Inter Milan rout Parma 5-0 on Saturday, making it five wins in five Serie A games to close within a point of fourth-placed Lazio who earlier went down 4-0 at Siena.

In a one-sided game at the San Siro, Argentine striker Milito tucked in Ricky Alvarez's cross after 13 minutes before Thiago Motta drilled in a second goal from distance.

Milito headed home Maicon's centre in the 41st minute and Giampaolo Pazzini (56) and Marco Faraoni (79) finished off Parma.

Inter, who meet city rivals AC Milan next weekend, stay fifth with 29 points from 17 games while Parma remain 13th ahead of the main programme of fixtures on Sunday.

