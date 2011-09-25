MILAN, Sept 25 Milos Krasic scored early in the second half to give Juventus a 1-1 draw at Catania as they stayed unbeaten in Serie A on Sunday along with Udinese after their goalless stalemate at Cagliari.

The two sides share the lead with eight points from four games. Atalanta remain the only other unbeaten team after a 2-1 win over Novara.

Promoted Atalanta, who won with goals from Matias Schelotto and Luca Cigarini, have the best playing record with three wins and a draw.

However they have only four points after having six deducted before the start of the season in a Serie B match-fixing scandal.

Roma were away to Parma in Sunday's other match (1845 GMT), looking for their first win under new coach Luis Enrique.

Genoa's unbeaten record ended when they lost 2-1 at Chievo, who also beat Napoli in midweek.

Striker Rodrigo Palacio, recalled by Argentina last week after a three-year absence, put Genoa ahead just after halftime with his fourth goal in as many games.

Sergio Pellisier levelled for Chievo in the 74th minute and Davide Moscardelli scored a stoppage-time winner.

Siena beat Lecce 3-0 helped by a brace from Emanuele Calaio after Mattia Destro opened the scoring while Lazio and Palermo played out a goalless draw in the afternoon's other game.

Juventus fell behind after 21 minutes at Catania, Alejandro Gomez supplying a low cross which was turned into the net by his fellow Argentine Gonzalo Bergessio.

Serbian striker Krasic equalised four minutes after the re-start with a right-foot shot which was badly misjudged by goalkeeper Mariano Andujar, another member of the Argentine contingent in the Sicilian side.

Juve had a let-off late in the game when a mistake by Giorgio Chiellini set up a chance for David Suazo but the Honduran was foiled by Gianluigi Buffon

