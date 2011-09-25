MILAN, Sept 25 Milos Krasic scored early in
the second half to give Juventus a 1-1 draw at Catania as
they stayed unbeaten in Serie A on Sunday along with Udinese
after their goalless stalemate at Cagliari.
The two sides share the lead with eight points from four
games. Atalanta remain the only other unbeaten team after a 2-1
win over Novara.
Promoted Atalanta, who won with goals from Matias Schelotto
and Luca Cigarini, have the best playing record with three wins
and a draw.
However they have only four points after having six deducted
before the start of the season in a Serie B match-fixing
scandal.
Roma were away to Parma in Sunday's other match (1845 GMT),
looking for their first win under new coach Luis Enrique.
Genoa's unbeaten record ended when they lost 2-1 at Chievo,
who also beat Napoli in midweek.
Striker Rodrigo Palacio, recalled by Argentina last week
after a three-year absence, put Genoa ahead just after halftime
with his fourth goal in as many games.
Sergio Pellisier levelled for Chievo in the 74th minute and
Davide Moscardelli scored a stoppage-time winner.
Siena beat Lecce 3-0 helped by a brace from Emanuele Calaio
after Mattia Destro opened the scoring while Lazio and Palermo
played out a goalless draw in the afternoon's other game.
Juventus fell behind after 21 minutes at Catania, Alejandro
Gomez supplying a low cross which was turned into the net by his
fellow Argentine Gonzalo Bergessio.
Serbian striker Krasic equalised four minutes after the
re-start with a right-foot shot which was badly misjudged by
goalkeeper Mariano Andujar, another member of the Argentine
contingent in the Sicilian side.
Juve had a let-off late in the game when a mistake by
Giorgio Chiellini set up a chance for David Suazo but the
Honduran was foiled by Gianluigi Buffon
