ROME Nov 26 A first-half goal from Simone Pepe sent Juventus back to the top of Serie A on Saturday as they defeated third-placed Lazio 1-0 in an entertaining encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Pepe stroked home the winner after 34 minutes to take unbeaten Juve, who have played one game less than most of their rivals, a point clear of Udinese and three ahead of Lazio.

In Bergamo, Napoli climbed to seventh after an Edinson Cavani strike deep into stoppage time earned a 1-1 draw against Atalanta who had taken a 64th-minute lead thanks to German Denis's 10th league goal of the campaign.

Earlier, Catania moved to sixth with a 1-0 at Lecce while struggling Novara came back from a goal down to beat Parma 2-1.