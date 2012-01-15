MILAN Jan 15 Diego Milito scored early in the second half to give Inter Milan a surprise 1-0 win over arch-rivals AC Milan in their Serie A derby on Sunday.

The Argentine, out of form for much of this season, broke clear in the 54th minute and placed his shot inside the far post to end Milan's 12-match unbeaten league run.

Milan, who began the weekend as joint leaders with Juventus, dropped into second place, one point off the pace after Juve drew 1-1 at home to Cagliari.

Inter stayed fifth but their sixth successive win moved them within six points of Juve.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories