MILAN, DEC 11 - MILAN Dec 11 Modest Udinese went top of Serie A on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Chievo while AC Milan were held 2-2 at Bologna.

Antonio Di Natale and Dusan Basta scored second-half goals for hosts Udinese who lead with 30 points from 14 games, one more than Juventus who visit AS Roma on Monday.

Milan were involved in a see-saw battle at Bologna, where Marco Di Vaio gave the hosts the lead, Clarence Seedorf and Zlatan Ibrahimovic replied for the titleholders and Alessandro Diamanti made it 2-2.

The drew kept Milan third with 28 points, level with Lazio who won 3-2 at Lecce on Saturday.

Atalanta were held 1-1 at home by Catania and Cagliari played out a goalless draw with Parma in Sunday afternoon's other games.

Napoli travel to Novara later.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows)

