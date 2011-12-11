MILAN, DEC 11 - MILAN Dec 11 Modest
Udinese went top of Serie A on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Chievo
while AC Milan were held 2-2 at Bologna.
Antonio Di Natale and Dusan Basta scored second-half goals
for hosts Udinese who lead with 30 points from 14 games, one
more than Juventus who visit AS Roma on Monday.
Milan were involved in a see-saw battle at Bologna, where
Marco Di Vaio gave the hosts the lead, Clarence Seedorf and
Zlatan Ibrahimovic replied for the titleholders and Alessandro
Diamanti made it 2-2.
The drew kept Milan third with 28 points, level with Lazio
who won 3-2 at Lecce on Saturday.
Atalanta were held 1-1 at home by Catania and Cagliari
played out a goalless draw with Parma in Sunday afternoon's
other games.
Napoli travel to Novara later.
