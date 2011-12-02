MILAN Dec 2 AC Milan shrugged off an unbelievable Robinho miss, and an interruption caused when teargas was thrown outside the ground, to record a 2-0 win at Genoa that took them to the top of Serie A on Friday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won and converted a second-half penalty and Antonio Nocerino side-footed the second while the hosts had former Milan defender Kakha Kaladze sent off in the 54th minute.

In between the goals Robinho somehow contrived to scoop the ball over the bar from two metres after a low cross by Alberto Aquilani who was left thumping the ground in anger.

The game was halted for nine minutes in the first half after the teargas incident left players, officials and fans coughing and wiping their eyes.

It was not immediately clear why the teargas had been thrown.

Defending champions Milan have 27 points from 13 games, one ahead of unbeaten Juventus who host Cesena on Sunday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer news