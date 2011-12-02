MILAN Dec 2 AC Milan shrugged off an
unbelievable Robinho miss, and an interruption caused when
teargas was thrown outside the ground, to record a 2-0 win at
Genoa that took them to the top of Serie A on Friday.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic won and converted a second-half penalty
and Antonio Nocerino side-footed the second while the hosts had
former Milan defender Kakha Kaladze sent off in the 54th minute.
In between the goals Robinho somehow contrived to scoop the
ball over the bar from two metres after a low cross by Alberto
Aquilani who was left thumping the ground in anger.
The game was halted for nine minutes in the first half after
the teargas incident left players, officials and fans coughing
and wiping their eyes.
It was not immediately clear why the teargas had been
thrown.
Defending champions Milan have 27 points from 13 games, one
ahead of unbeaten Juventus who host Cesena on Sunday.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer news