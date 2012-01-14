ROME Jan 14 A waterlogged pitch in Sicily forced Saturday's Serie A match between Catania and Roma to be abandoned after 65 minutes with the score at 1-1.

Nicola Legrottaglie headed the home side ahead after 24 minutes with Daniele De Rossi nodding in Francesco Totti's corner for Roma's equaliser four minutes later.

But the rain, which fell heavily ahead of the kick off, continued to pour at the Stadio Angelo Massimino and the game was abandoned by referee Paolo Tagliavento after he demonstrated the ball would not bounce on the rain-soaked surface.

Seventh-placed Roma, who have 27 points from 17 games, and Catania, who are one place and five points behind their opponents, will meet again at a date yet to be determined.

Most of this weekend's Serie A programme takes place on Sunday with pacesetters Juventus and AC Milan, who both have 37 points, at home to Cagliari and Inter Milan respectively.

Napoli host Bologna in the final game on Monday.

(Writing by Richard Allen; Editing by Ken Ferris; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

