ROME Dec 17 AC Milan went a point
clear in Serie A on Saturday after second-half goals from
Antonio Nocerino and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a penalty gave the
champions a hard-earned 2-0 win over lowly Siena at the San
Siro.
Nocerino opened the scoring nine minutes after the break
with a deflected shot from the edge of the box for the Italy
midfielder's sixth strike of the season. Sweden striker
Ibrahimovic doubled Milan's lead on 63 minutes from a
controversially awarded penalty after replays showed
Kevin-Prince Boateng went to ground easily.
Milan, who are now unbeaten in 10 league games, move to 31
points from 15 matches, one above Juventus and Udinese who play
on Sunday.
In Florence, an acrobatic strike two minutes from time from
Stevan Jovetic earned Fiorentina a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.
Italy striker Alberto Gilardino had given the hosts a
ninth-minute lead but late goals from Andrea Masiello, on 81
minutes, and German Denis five minutes later set up an exciting
finale with the point leaving both sides in the bottom half of
the table.
(Writing by Richard Allen, editing by Dave Thompson. (To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink:; for more soccer)