ROME Dec 17 AC Milan went a point clear in Serie A on Saturday after second-half goals from Antonio Nocerino and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a penalty gave the champions a hard-earned 2-0 win over lowly Siena at the San Siro.

Nocerino opened the scoring nine minutes after the break with a deflected shot from the edge of the box for the Italy midfielder's sixth strike of the season. Sweden striker Ibrahimovic doubled Milan's lead on 63 minutes from a controversially awarded penalty after replays showed Kevin-Prince Boateng went to ground easily.

Milan, who are now unbeaten in 10 league games, move to 31 points from 15 matches, one above Juventus and Udinese who play on Sunday.

In Florence, an acrobatic strike two minutes from time from Stevan Jovetic earned Fiorentina a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Italy striker Alberto Gilardino had given the hosts a ninth-minute lead but late goals from Andrea Masiello, on 81 minutes, and German Denis five minutes later set up an exciting finale with the point leaving both sides in the bottom half of the table.