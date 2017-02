ROME Dec 3 Udinese joined AC Milan at the top of Serie A after winning 1-0 at Inter Milan in a pulsating game on Saturday that finished with two missed penalties and two sendings-off in the last four minutes.

Chilean winger Mauricio Isla scored the only goal after a lightning counter-attack in the 73rd minute to give Udinese 27 points from 13 matches, the same as Milan who have a better goal difference.

In a dramatic finale Javier Zanetti (Inter) and Damiano Ferronetti (Udinese) were sent off while Antonio Di Natale and Giampaolo Pazzini missed penalties for each side.

Inter remained sixth from bottom after suffering their sixth league defeat of the season.

A double from Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani and one each by Ezequiel Lavezzi and Blerim Dzemaili helped Napoli climb to fifth with a 4-2 win over bottom club Lecce.

