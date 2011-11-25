ROME Nov 25 Late goals from Antonio Di Natale and Mauricio Isla sent Udinese top of Serie A after a 2-0 win at home over AS Roma on Friday.

After a disappointing opening hour between two of Serie A's most exciting teams, Di Natale broke the deadlock on 79 minutes, cracking his ninth goal of the season after running on to Giampiero Pinzi's fine through ball.

Chilean midfielder Mauricio Isla settled the contest a minute from time, tapping in Pablo Armero's cross to give Udinese their sixth straight home win this season.

With 24 points from 12 matches, Francesco Guidolin's side are two points ahead of Lazio and Juventus, who have played two games fewer than Udinese, while Roma remain fifth.

Lazio host Juve on Saturday (1945).

(Reporting by Richard Allen, editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)