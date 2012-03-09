March 9 Napoli defeated Cagliari 6-3 to go joint-fourth in Serie A while Inter Milan managed their first victory in 10 games with a late 2-0 success at Chievo on Friday.

Marek Hamsik handed Napoli an early lead 10 minutes into the enthralling encounter as the hosts had six different scorers with Joaquin Larrivey's hat-trick for Cagliari largely wasted.

Inter's Walter Samuel and Diego Milito scored in the 87th and 90th minutes respectively to give Claudio Ranieri's beleaguered side some respite given their last win was against Lazio on Jan. 22.

The victory moved Inter up to sixth.

Both Napoli and Inter were playing on Friday to give them extra time to prepare for next week's Champions League last-16 second legs against Chelsea and Olympique Marseille.

(Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7933; Twitter: @mark_meadows; Reuters Messaging: mark.meadows.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; For the sports blog Left Field: blogs.reuters.com/sport)) Please double-click on the newslinks: for more soccer stories