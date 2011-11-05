MILAN Nov 5 AS Roma scored twice in
four minutes to win 2-0 at Novara in Serie A on Saturday and
Palermo maintained their 100 percent home record with a 3-1 win
over Bologna.
Roma's Bojan Krkic scored in the 73rd minute and
Argentine-born Italian forward Pablo Osvaldo added the second
four minutes later as the match burst into life in the last
quarter.
Ambitious Roma, who have spent heavily in the close season,
have made an indifferent start under new coach Luis Enrique and
the win was just their fourth in 10 Serie A games this season.
They are eighth in the table with 14 points.
Palermo coach Devis Mangia celebrated his recent contract
extension at one of Italy's most volatile clubs with his fifth
win in five home games this season.
Eran Zahavi, Matias Silvestre and Josip Ilicic scored the
goals for the Sicilians before Gaston Ramirez pulled one back
for Bologna, whose coach Stefano Pioli was one of three to lose
their jobs at Palermo this year.
Pioli, who took over at Bologna in October, was hired by
Palermo in June but fired before the Serie A season had even
begun.
Palermo's former youth team coach Mangia, the latest
incumbent, had his contract extended by the club's temperamental
president Maurizio Zamparini until 2013 during the week.
The main Serie A action takes place on Sunday when leaders
Juventus, the only unbeaten team, visit erratic but dangerous
Napoli (1945 GMT).
Udinese and Lazio, both one point behind Juventus, host
Siena and Parma respectively and champions AC Milan are at home
to Catania (all 1400).
