ROME Dec 20 The disappointing form of Siena and Fiorentina continued in a lacklustre Tuscan derby that ended 0-0 on Tuesday and left the teams firmly in the lower half of Serie A after their last game before the winter break.

Striker Emanuele Calaio came closest to scoring for Siena on 28 minutes, meeting Franco Brienza's left-wing cross with a brave header that came crashing back off the bar.

Montenegrin forward Stevan Jovetic had the best chance for Fiorentina, forcing Serbian goalkeeper Zeljko Brkic into a brilliant flying save to keep out a sharp turn and shot on the stroke of halftime before Alessandro Gamberini had a header cleared off the line with 20 minutes to go.

Fiorentina keeper Artur Boruc pulled off two fine saves from midfielder Gaetano D'Agostino and Calaio late on.

The draw left Fiorentina on 18 points and Siena on 15.

AC Milan could go top if they beat Cagliari later on Tuesday.

