* Milan unbeaten in 10 league games

* Edge ahead of Juventus and Udinese

ROME, Dec 17 AC Milan went a point clear in Serie A on Saturday after Antonio Nocerino and a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty gave the champions a hard-earned 2-0 win over lowly Siena at the San Siro.

Nocerino opened the scoring nine minutes after the break with a deflected shot from the edge of the box. Sweden striker Ibrahimovic doubled Milan's lead on 63 minutes with a penalty after a controversial spot-kick award.

Milan, who are now unbeaten in 10 league games, moved to 31 points from 15 matches, one above Juventus and Udinese who are both in action on Sunday.

In Florence, an acrobatic strike two minutes from time from Stevan Jovetic earned Fiorentina a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

Italy striker Alberto Gilardino had given the hosts a ninth-minute lead but late goals from Andrea Masiello, on 81 minutes, and German Denis five minutes later set up an exciting finale with the point leaving both sides in the bottom half of the table.

With Taye Taiwo and Philippe Mexes drafted into an injury-hit Milan defence, the hosts began the game on the front foot with Ibrahimovic making a nuisance of himself inside the box before volleying fractionally over on 16 minutes.

Milan enjoyed virtually blanket possession and four minutes later Kevin-Prince Boateng forced Zeljko Brkic into a diving save after a fine turn and angled shot.

But it was Siena who came closest to taking the lead on 24 minutes when Francesco Bolzoni broke through the heart of the defence but could only watch agonisingly as his poked effort dropped the wrong side of the post with Marco Amelia beaten.

The away side appeared to grow in confidence after the opportunity but they fell behind on 54 minutes when Nocerino, running on to a well-worked short corner, saw his deflected shot travel through a crowd of players and past the unsighted Brkic.

Milan made it 2-0 nine minutes later when Ibrahimovic slammed home a spot kick after Boateng had been felled by Brkic following a lightning break. Replays showed Boateng had gone down very easily.

With 20 minutes to go, Pato, on for Brazilian compatriot Robinho, had two golden chances inside the six-yard box to add a third but saw his goalbound effort blocked before firing the second effort high over.

In Florence, Gilardino gave the hosts the lead, skilfully volleying home Juan Vargas's centre for only his second goal of the season.

But just as it looked as though Fiorentina would bank a much-needed three points, midfielder Masiello fired home a 25-metre equaliser before Argentina striker Denis struck a typical poacher's goal at the back post to give Atalanta the lead with four minutes to go.

Montenegrin striker Jovetic saved new coach Delio Rossi's blushes, volleying in superbly.

Earlier on Saturday, goals either side of halftime from Cyril Thereau and Gennaro Sardo helped Chievo Verona to a comfortable 2-0 home win over Cagliari. They climbed to eighth in Serie A with their first win in four matches.