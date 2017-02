MILAN Nov 27 Lacklustre Inter Milan snatched a lucky 1-0 win at Siena thanks to a late goal from teenager Luc Castaignos on Sunday while Adrian Mutu scored twice to give Cesena a 2-0 win over Genoa.

Palermo maintained their 100 percent home record with a 2-0 win over Fiorentina and Cagliari held Bologna 1-1 at home in Sunday afternoon's other Serie A games.

Nineteen-year-old Dutchman Castaignos struck in the 89th minute as he collected Thiago Motta's incisive pass and placed his shot into the bottom corner.

Inter's second successive win lifted them to 12th with 14 points from 11 games.

