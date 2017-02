ROME Oct 22 A late goal from Maxi Lopez allow ed Catania to snatch a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina on Saturday in a thrilling opening Serie A match of the weekend.

The Argentine striker fired home on 83 minutes to give the Sicilians a richly deserved point after superb Stevan Jovetic strikes had twice given the Viola the lead.

The Montenegrin forward opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a clean strike from the edge of the box before bending a 20-metre effort high into the net after Gennaro del Vecchio had equalised from a corner just before halftime.

Leaders Juventus play host to Genoa later on Saturday.