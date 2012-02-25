MILAN Feb 25 Juventus snatched a late
goal to draw 1-1 at AC Milan in Serie A's top of the table clash
on Saturday after the hosts had a goal disallowed when officials
failed to spot the ball had crossed the line.
Antonio Nocerino gave Milan a 14th minute lead and Sulley
Muntari appeared to head the second soon after, TV replays
clearly showing the ball had gone over the line before keeper
Gianluigi Buffon clawed it away, but play was waved on.
Juventus made the most of their escape as they piled on the
second-half pressure before substitute Alessandro Matri smashed
in a right-foot volley from close range with seven minutes left
to preserve their unbeaten league record this season.
Leaders Milan stayed one point clear at the top, with 51
points from 25 matches. Juventus, who had Arturo Vidal sent off
after 89 minutes, have a game in hand though.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)