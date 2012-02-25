MILAN Feb 25 Juventus snatched a late goal to draw 1-1 at AC Milan in Serie A's top of the table clash on Saturday after the hosts had a goal disallowed when officials failed to spot the ball had crossed the line.

Antonio Nocerino gave Milan a 14th minute lead and Sulley Muntari appeared to head the second soon after, TV replays clearly showing the ball had gone over the line before keeper Gianluigi Buffon clawed it away, but play was waved on.

Juventus made the most of their escape as they piled on the second-half pressure before substitute Alessandro Matri smashed in a right-foot volley from close range with seven minutes left to preserve their unbeaten league record this season.

Leaders Milan stayed one point clear at the top, with 51 points from 25 matches. Juventus, who had Arturo Vidal sent off after 89 minutes, have a game in hand though.

