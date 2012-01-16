MILAN Jan 16 Unpredictable Napoli
continued their erratic season by scraping a 1-1 home draw with
lowly Bologna on Monday, needing a controversial penalty to
snatch a point.
Napoli, who lack the strength in depth to perform
consistently at their best, fell behind after 14 minutes when
Nico Pulzetti found Robert Acquafresca, giving him a clear run
on goal and he slotted past Morgan De Sanctis.
Still missing injured forward Ezequiel Lavezzi, Napoli left
new signing Eduardo Vargas out of the side and fielded Goran
Pandev alongside Marek Hamsik and Uruguay forward Cavani in
attack.
They created plenty of openings but needed a highly
controversial incident to grab the equaliser.
Napoli were originally awarded a free kick just outside the
area for handball but the referee then changed his mind after
consulting with the linesman and gave a penalty.
Cavani step up to convert for his 16th goal of the season in
all competitions in the 71st minute amid angry Bologna protests.
Napoli, whose results have varied between a 3-1 win over AC
Milan and 6-1 drubbing of Genoa to a 2-1 home defeat by Parma,
are sixth with 28 points from 18 games. Bologna are 16th with 19
points.
