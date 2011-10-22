ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters)- Leaders Juventus were
robbed of the chance to go three points clear at the top of
Serie A on Saturday after a late goal from Andrea Carraciolo
earned Genoa a 2-2 draw in Turin.
Substitute Carraciolo poked home five minutes from time
after Alessandro Matri had twice given the Bianconeri the lead
in an entertaining match.
Matri opened the scoring with a close-range finish after six
minutes before skipper Marco Rossi headed Genoa level just after
the half-hour mark.
The Italian striker swept the home side ahead again on 58
minutes but Carraciolo's late strike means Juve top the table by
just one point from Udinese, who host Novara on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, a late goal from Maxi Lopez helped
Catania snatch a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina.