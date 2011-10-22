ROME, Oct 22 (Reuters)- Leaders Juventus were robbed of the chance to go three points clear at the top of Serie A on Saturday after a late goal from Andrea Carraciolo earned Genoa a 2-2 draw in Turin.

Substitute Carraciolo poked home five minutes from time after Alessandro Matri had twice given the Bianconeri the lead in an entertaining match.

Matri opened the scoring with a close-range finish after six minutes before skipper Marco Rossi headed Genoa level just after the half-hour mark.

The Italian striker swept the home side ahead again on 58 minutes but Carraciolo's late strike means Juve top the table by just one point from Udinese, who host Novara on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, a late goal from Maxi Lopez helped Catania snatch a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina.