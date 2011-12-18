MILAN Dec 18 Juventus stayed unbeaten in Serie A this season with a 2-0 win over lowly Novara on Sunday while Inter Milan's revival continued with a 1-0 win at Cesena.

Simone Pepe and Fabio Quagliarella scored in each half for Serie A leaders Juve who have 33 points from 15 games.

Andrea Ranocchia's second-half goal gave Claudio Ranieri's Inter their fifth win in six league games although they were somewhat lucky as Cesena had most of the play and chances.

Juventus are two points ahead of AC Milan, who briefly went top with a 2-0 home win over Siena on Saturday, and three in front of Udinese who visit Lazio on Sunday evening (1945)

Parma scored twice in the last five minutes to draw 3-3 with Lecce, Genoa beat Bologna 2-1 and Catania overcame Palermo 2-0 in Sunday afternoon's other games.

