ROME Oct 1 AS Roma resisted a second-half fightback from promoted Atalanta to win 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday as Luis Enrique's side secured a second successive victory to move joint top of Serie A.

Striker Bojan opened the scoring on 20 minutes, grabbing his first goal in the Giallorossi shirt with a left-foot shot before Argentine forward Pablo Osvaldo doubled the lead with a cool finish as Roma dominated the opening period.

But the second half was a different story with Argentine forward German Denis halving the deficit with a header from a well-worked corner on 48 minutes.

The home side were then made to defend until midfielder Simplicio finished neatly to make the game safe on 81 minutes.

Roma, who began the season with a home defeat, are now third, level on eight points with Juventus and Udinese.

Atalanta have four points from five games after suffering their first defeat of the season.