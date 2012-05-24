ROME May 24 Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has said he trusts Mario Balotelli "100 per cent" when he says he would never let Italy down by getting sent off.

Balotelli, who has attracted headlines as much for his eccentric behaviour as for his play over the last season, rejected the suggestion that he would be a risk for the national team.

"When I heard Balotelli say that he wouldn't ever leave Italy with 10 men, I believe him one hundred per cent," said the Italy coach.

Prandelli has been preparing for Euro 2012 over the last three days at the team's headquarters in Coverciano and they are set to play a practice match against Serie D side Virtus Vecomp on Thursday.

Balotelli is not in the starting lineup, with Prandelli preferring to test out Antonio Cassano, Sebastian Giovinco and Antonio Di Natale.

However, the former Fiorentina manager said he had faith in all six forwards he has taken to the training camp.

"There's a really good atmosphere. We're aware that we could do something important (at the European Championship). The lads can see that it's a great occasion for everyone, they are taking responsibility for themselves and they won't fail.

"All six strikers have taken me aback: they know how to penetrate defences and communicate with the rest of the team. They are modern attackers." (Reporting by Terry Daley, editing by Ed Osmond)