MILAN, May 6 Juventus won Serie A for the first time since the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal on Sunday, clinching the title with a 2-0 win at Calgiari as AC Milan lost 4-2 to arch-rivals Inter in a stormy derby.

Diego Milito scored a hat-trick including two penalties for Inter, who hit back after falling 2-1 behind early in the second half while Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed both Milan goals, the first a highly controversial penalty.

Mirko Vucinic set Juventus on their way in Trieste, Cagliari's adopted home for the remainder of this season, with a fifth-minute goal and Michele Canini put through his own net in the 74th minute.

There were chaotic scenes at the end as Juventus fans invaded the pitch to join the celebrations for a record 28th title, acheived in the first season under coach Antonio Conte.

The Sardinians have been forced to play their home games in Trieste, 800 kilometres from Cagliari on the Italian mainland because of safety problems at the intimidating Stadio Sant'Elia.

Juventus, still unbeaten after 37 matches, have 81 points, four clear of Milan, the defending champions.

They last won Serie A in 2003, having been stripped of the 2005 and 2006 titles over the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal.

