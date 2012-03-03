MILAN, MARCH 3 - MILAN, March 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrated his return from a three-match ban by scoring a 15-minute first-half hat-trick as leaders AC Milan demolished Palermo 4-0 away in Serie A on Saturday.

The volatile Swede opened his account in the 21st minute before nonchalantly finishing off a Milan counter-attack 10 minutes later.

Four minutes after that, he curled an exquisite effort beyond Emiliano Viviano for his 18th league goal of the season to join Udinese's Antonio Di Natale at the top of the scoring chants.

Defender Thiago Silva completed the rout when he headed the fourth from Stephan El Shaaraway's cross just before the hour.

Milan moved on to 54 points from 26 games, four ahead of Juventus who have played 24 matches before hosting Chievo later on Saturday (1945). Udinese and Lazio have 45 points.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood in Berne, Editing by Ken Ferris)