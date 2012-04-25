ROME, April 25 Giuseppe Mascara kept Novara's
slim hopes of staying in Serie A alive on Wednesday after coming
off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 win over Lazio.
The Sicilian whipped home a stunning free-kick in the 79th
minute to earn a win which ensures the Piedmont club will remain
a Serie A club for at least another week.
Lazio will now be looking over their shoulders at Udinese,
who can take third place from them with a win against Inter
Milan later in the afternoon (1300 GMT).
A Mobido Diakitè own goal gave the hosts a 35th-minute lead,
but a two minutes later Rome-born Antonio Candreva hit home a
rebound from a Fontana save to equalise.
Mascara then stepped up to grab all three points, taking
them to 28 points and moving them to within eight of
fourth-from-bottom Genoa.
Later on Wednesday (1600 GMT) Juventus will looking to
maintain their three-point lead at the top of the league at
already relegated Cesena, while second-placed Milan take on
Genoa at the San Siro.
(Reporting by Terry Daley; Editing by John Mehaffey)