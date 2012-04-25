ROME, April 25 Giuseppe Mascara kept Novara's slim hopes of staying in Serie A alive on Wednesday after coming off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 win over Lazio.

The Sicilian whipped home a stunning free-kick in the 79th minute to earn a win which ensures the Piedmont club will remain a Serie A club for at least another week.

Lazio will now be looking over their shoulders at Udinese, who can take third place from them with a win against Inter Milan later in the afternoon (1300 GMT).

A Mobido Diakitè own goal gave the hosts a 35th-minute lead, but a two minutes later Rome-born Antonio Candreva hit home a rebound from a Fontana save to equalise.

Mascara then stepped up to grab all three points, taking them to 28 points and moving them to within eight of fourth-from-bottom Genoa.

Later on Wednesday (1600 GMT) Juventus will looking to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the league at already relegated Cesena, while second-placed Milan take on Genoa at the San Siro.

