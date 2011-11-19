- MILAN Nov 19 Inter Milan teenager Philippe Coutinho, called into the team at the last minute after Wesley Sneijder was injured in the warm up, scored what proved to be the winner as they beat Cagliari 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Thiago Motta had opened the scoring for the hosts with a controversial goal as Claudio Ranieri's Inter side won for only the third time in their opening 10 league games.

Joaquin Larrivey got a late consolation for Cagliari with Davide Ballardini making his debut as their third coach this season.

Inter twice hit the bar in the first half when Giampaolo Pazzini's drive was tipped onto the woodwork by Michael Agazzi who did the same to a Mauro Zarate free kick shortly afterwards.

Inter made the breakthrough in the 54th minute when a Ricardo Alvarez freekick was flicked to Thiago Motta, who scored from close range with the Cagliari defence and television replays suggesting he was offside.

Halftime substitute Alvarez was also involved in the second goal six minutes later, winning possession in midfield and providing the final pass to Coutinho.

The 19-year-old Brazilian cut inside his marker and scored with a low shot which crept in by the near post for his second goal since joining Inter at the start of last season from Vasco da Gama.

Inter, who started the game in 17th place, have 11 points with Cagliari on 13 having played a game more.

Second-placed Lazio were away to Napoli while AC Milan, who are third, were at Fiorentina later on Saturday (both 1945 GMT)

