March 11 Juventus hit the woodwork three times and had a goal controversially disallowed as they were held 0-0 at Genoa on Sunday, their sixth draw in their last seven Serie A games.

Mirko Vucinic hit the crossbar and post with headers early in the second half, then Simone Pepe fired against the foot of the post before having a goal ruled out for offside.

Leaders AC Milan took full advantage with a 2-0 win at home to Lecce which took them four points clear of second-placed Juve, who remained unbeaten after 27 games.

Antonio Nocerino and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half for the defending champions and Champions League quarter-finalists who have 57 points. Ibrahimovic's goal made him top scorer with 19 this season.

(Editing by Justin Palmer;