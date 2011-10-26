MILAN Oct 26 Udinese's unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Napoli in Serie A.

First-half goals from Ezequiel Lavezzi and Christian Maggio sunk Udinese who entered the midweek games top but are now in second place. They are one point behind undefeated leaders Juventus, 2-1 winners against Fiorentina on Tuesday.

Lazio, on the same points as Udinese in third spot, missed the chance to claim first place when they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Catania after Miroslav Klose had put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute.

Midfielder Antonio Nocerino scored a hat-trick in AC Milan's 4-1 win over Parma, the second time in four days the defending champions have scored four goals.

Milan are fifth, equal on 14 points with Napoli.

