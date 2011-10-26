MILAN Oct 26 Udinese's unbeaten run came to an
end on Wednesday when they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Napoli in
Serie A.
First-half goals from Ezequiel Lavezzi and Christian Maggio
sunk Udinese who entered the midweek games top but are now in
second place. They are one point behind undefeated leaders
Juventus, 2-1 winners against Fiorentina on Tuesday.
Lazio, on the same points as Udinese in third spot, missed
the chance to claim first place when they were held to a 1-1
home draw by Catania after Miroslav Klose had put the hosts
ahead in the 17th minute.
Midfielder Antonio Nocerino scored a hat-trick in AC Milan's
4-1 win over Parma, the second time in four days the defending
champions have scored four goals.
Milan are fifth, equal on 14 points with Napoli.
(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Tom Pilcher. To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories