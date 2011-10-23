MILAN Oct 23 Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a
hat-trick within 18 minutes of coming on as a halftime
substitute as AC Milan bounced back from being 3-0 behind to win
4-3 at Lecce in an astonishing Serie A match on Sunday.
An 82nd minute header from Colombian defender Mario Yepes
completed the fightback for the defending champions who had been
three goals adrift after 37 minutes following a shambolic
first-half display.
Uruguayans Guillermo Giacomazzi and Carlos Grossmuller had
scored to put Lecce in command with Massimo Oddo converting a
penalty in between against his former Milan team mates.
Milan -- who started the weekend in 13th place -- moved to
11 points, two behind overnight leaders Juventus, while Lecce
slumped to their fourth straight home defeat this season and
remained on four points.
