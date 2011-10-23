MILAN Oct 23 Kevin-Prince Boateng scored a hat-trick within 18 minutes of coming on as a halftime substitute as AC Milan bounced back from being 3-0 behind to win 4-3 at Lecce in an astonishing Serie A match on Sunday.

An 82nd minute header from Colombian defender Mario Yepes completed the fightback for the defending champions who had been three goals adrift after 37 minutes following a shambolic first-half display.

Uruguayans Guillermo Giacomazzi and Carlos Grossmuller had scored to put Lecce in command with Massimo Oddo converting a penalty in between against his former Milan team mates.

Milan -- who started the weekend in 13th place -- moved to 11 points, two behind overnight leaders Juventus, while Lecce slumped to their fourth straight home defeat this season and remained on four points.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories