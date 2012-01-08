(Adds later games)
Irrepressible striker Antonio Di Natale, Serie A's leading
scorer in the last two seasons, scored twice to help Udinese to
a 4-1 win over struggling Cesena on Sunday and keep alive their
Serie A title challenge.
Udinese's win kept the surprise package two points behind
leading pair AC Milan and Juventus, who both won away.
Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty
and second-half goal from Kevin-Prince Boateng while Alessandro
Matri's first-half goal gave unbeaten Juventus an unconvincing
1-0 win at bottom club Lecce.
Francesco Totti converted two penalties to give AS Roma a
2-0 win over Chievo. Fiorentina won 3-0 at Novara and Cagliari
beat Genoa by the same score, handing coach Pasquale Marino an
unhappy debut with the visitors after he replaced Alberto
Malesani following a 6-1 defeat at Napoli.
