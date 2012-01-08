(Adds later games)

- MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Irrepressible striker Antonio Di Natale, Serie A's leading scorer in the last two seasons, scored twice to help Udinese to a 4-1 win over struggling Cesena on Sunday and keep alive their Serie A title challenge.

Udinese's win kept the surprise package two points behind leading pair AC Milan and Juventus, who both won away.

Milan beat Atalanta 2-0 with a Zlatan Ibrahimovic penalty and second-half goal from Kevin-Prince Boateng while Alessandro Matri's first-half goal gave unbeaten Juventus an unconvincing 1-0 win at bottom club Lecce.

Francesco Totti converted two penalties to give AS Roma a 2-0 win over Chievo. Fiorentina won 3-0 at Novara and Cagliari beat Genoa by the same score, handing coach Pasquale Marino an unhappy debut with the visitors after he replaced Alberto Malesani following a 6-1 defeat at Napoli.

