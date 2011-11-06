ROME Nov 6 Udinese and Lazio
leapfrogged Juventus at the summit of Serie A on Sunday after
home victories over Siena and Parma coincided with the
Bianconeri's match at Napoli being postponed due to flooding.
A goal in each half from Dusan Basta and Antonio Di Natale
kept up Udinese's 100 percent record at home this season with a
2-1 win over Siena, while a late strike from substitute Giuseppe
Sculli gave Lazio a 1-0 victory at home to Parma.
The two sides reached 21 points from 10 games, a point clear
of AC Milan and two above Juventus.
With forward Antonio Cassano released from hospital earlier
in the day after his minor heart operation, champions Milan won
their fifth straight league match by crushing Catania 4-0 at the
San Siro.
The easy victory came thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho,
an own goal from Francesco Lodi and Gianluca Zambrotta.
Elsewhere there were wins for Atalanta, Lecce and Chievo
Verona with Inter Milan's game at Genoa also postponed due to
the bad weather in Italy.
(Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories