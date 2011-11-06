ROME Nov 6 Udinese and Lazio leapfrogged Juventus at the summit of Serie A on Sunday after home victories over Siena and Parma coincided with the Bianconeri's match at Napoli being postponed due to flooding.

A goal in each half from Dusan Basta and Antonio Di Natale kept up Udinese's 100 percent record at home this season with a 2-1 win over Siena, while a late strike from substitute Giuseppe Sculli gave Lazio a 1-0 victory at home to Parma.

The two sides reached 21 points from 10 games, a point clear of AC Milan and two above Juventus.

With forward Antonio Cassano released from hospital earlier in the day after his minor heart operation, champions Milan won their fifth straight league match by crushing Catania 4-0 at the San Siro.

The easy victory came thanks to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robinho, an own goal from Francesco Lodi and Gianluca Zambrotta.

Elsewhere there were wins for Atalanta, Lecce and Chievo Verona with Inter Milan's game at Genoa also postponed due to the bad weather in Italy.

