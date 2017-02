March 25 Alessandro Del Piero came off the bench to score the second goal as Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 on Sunday to maintain their Serie A title challenge.

Uruguayan Martin Caceres headed Juventus in front from a corner in the 57th minute and Del Piero, 37, slotted home from Arturo Vidal's incisive pass with 19 minutes left.

Juventus, still unbeaten in all competitions this season, have 59 points from 29 games, four behind leaders AC Milan who beat AS Roma 2-1 on Saturday. There are nine rounds of matches to play.

Inter, now almost certain to miss out on the Champions League, had the better of the first half but were foiled by world-class goalkeeping from Juve's Gianluigi Buffon.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)