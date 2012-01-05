MILAN Jan 5 Juventus take their
unbeaten Serie A record to Lecce on Sunday but, like the
weekend's other matches, the game has been buried by a whirlwind
of transfer rumours following the opening of the January window.
The resumption of the league after the Christmas break has
gone almost unnoticed amid endless speculation over who is going
where, topped by the long-running saga over the possible move of
Manchester City forward Carlos Tevez to AC Milan.
AC Milan's Brazilian striker Alexandre Pato has been the
subject of a possible big money move to Paris St Germain,
especially after the player complained last week of a "lack of
communication" with coach Massimiliano Allegri.
Coincidentally, Milan met PSG in a friendly in Dubai on
Wednesday, with Pato scoring the only goal.
"Before the game, I said hello to (PSG coach) Carlo
Ancelotti, as was right and was to be expected," he told
reporters. "Was my agent in Dubai? You know better than I do."
Milan said on their website (www.acmilan.com) that he
"should stay" at the club but there was plenty more elsewhere to
fuel the rumour mill.
New reports to surface on Thursday suggested that Juventus
midfielder Fabio Quagliarella could be joining either Inter
Milan or AS Roma and that Lazio were chasing Bayern Munich
striker Ivica Olic.
Roma's Chilean midfielder David Pizarro was expected to be
moving on after he was reported to have stormed out of a
training session on Wednesday. He was quickly being linked with
Juventus.
As for the football itself, Genoa's new coach Pasquale
Marino will make his debut after replacing Alberto Malesani, who
was fired following a 6-1 loss at Napoli in the last match
before Christmas, as they visit Cagliari (Sunday 1400).
Malesani was the 11th coaching victim of the Serie A season
with two of them at Sunday's opponents.
Joint leaders AC Milan and Juventus, with 34 points from 16
games, are both away on Sunday, although the defending champions
appear to have the more difficult job at Atalanta (1400).
That match will feature a battle between the championship's
two leading scorers, Atalanta's Argentine forward German Denis,
with 12, and Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is one behind.
"The game is Atalanta versus Milan and not Denis versus
Ibrahimovic," said former Napoli and Udinese striker Denis,
playing down the personal duel.
Promoted Atalanta are 11th with 20 points despite having
started the season with minus six as a punishment for their
involvement in a match-fixing scandal in Serie B.
Juventus, who this week signed striker Marco Boriello from
Roma, travel to Lecce (1400).
Udinese, two points behind the leading pair, could make up
ground as they host lowly Cesena (1130) and Lazio, a further two
behind in fourth place, are at Siena on Saturday (1700).
The biggest transfer coup so far has been Napoli's signing
of 22-year-old forward Eduardo Vargas from Universidad de Chile,
although he is unlikely to play at Palermo on Sunday (1945).
