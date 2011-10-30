MILAN Oct 30 Antonio Di Natale, last season's Serie A top scorer, grabbed his seventh goal of the campaign to give Udinese a 1-0 win over Palermo and keep them one point behind leaders Juventus on Sunday.

Two goals from Mattia Destro helped Siena to a 4-1 win over Chievo and Andrea Lazzari gave Fiorentina a 1-0 victory at home to Genoa in other games in a low-key Sunday programme.

Di Natale, who once again tops the scoring charts, took advantage of slack marking in the 38th minute to turn in Dusan Basta's cross as Udinese bounced back from Wednesday's 2-0 defeat at Napoli.

Udinese lost their unbeaten record in that match when the irrepressible Di Natale was missing through injury.

Sunday's win left Udinese with 18 points from nine games, one behind leaders Juventus who beat Inter Milan 2-1 away on Saturday.

Defending champions AC Milan, 3-2 winners at AS Roma on Saturday, are third with 17 points while Lazio, who have 15, were due to visit Cagliari in the late match (1945 GMT).

