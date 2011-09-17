ROME, Sept 17 Inter Milan and AS Roma picked up
their first points of the Serie A season on Saturday after
playing out an entertaining goalless draw at the San Siro.
Roma, still coming to terms with coach Luis Enrique's new
system, dominated possession but Inter, who lost at home to
Trabzonspor in the Champions League on Wednesday, had the better
chances in a surprisingly open game.
Roma's Argentine recruit Pablo Osvaldo had efforts saved at
the beginning of each half while Diego Milito, Mauro Zarate,
Diego Forlan and Wesley Sneijder all went desperately close as
Inter dominated after the break.
The performance as much as the point may lift some of the
early season pressure on coaches Gian Piero Gasperini and
Enrique who had lost their opening Serie A games and failed to
impress in European competition.