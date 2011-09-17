ROME, Sept 17 Inter Milan and AS Roma picked up their first points of the Serie A season on Saturday after playing out an entertaining goalless draw at the San Siro.

Roma, still coming to terms with coach Luis Enrique's new system, dominated possession but Inter, who lost at home to Trabzonspor in the Champions League on Wednesday, had the better chances in a surprisingly open game.

Roma's Argentine recruit Pablo Osvaldo had efforts saved at the beginning of each half while Diego Milito, Mauro Zarate, Diego Forlan and Wesley Sneijder all went desperately close as Inter dominated after the break.

The performance as much as the point may lift some of the early season pressure on coaches Gian Piero Gasperini and Enrique who had lost their opening Serie A games and failed to impress in European competition.