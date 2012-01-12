MILAN Jan 12 Wily Claudio Ranieri will
need an extra dose of cunning as he becomes the fourth different
Inter coach to try and beat Massimiliano Allegri in a Milan
derby on Sunday (1945 gmt).
The chase for Carlos Tevez, with both clubs trying to
capture the outcast Manchester City forward, will add extra
spice to the clash at San Siro where AC Milan coach Allegri
defends a 100 percent record against his neighbours.
Inter, eight points behind Serie A joint leaders Milan and
Juventus, have leapt up the table to fifth after winning five
matches in a row since the start of December and conceding only
one goal in the process.
Their form is a remarkable turnaround for former Chelsea,
Juventus and Roma coach Ranieri, after Inter managed only one
win in their opening nine Serie A games of the season.
"We don't need this match to know how much he is worth as a
coach," said Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso.
"He's a coach with great experience and understands
everything.
"He's a cunning old fox and we need to be very attentive to
him and Inter."
However, Milan's form has been even more impressive with 10
wins and two draws since their only Serie A defeat of the season
to Juventus on Oct. 2.
TEVEZ CHASE
Milan have been involved in a long chase for Tevez, who has
not played for City since refusing to warm up in a Champions
League match at Bayern Munich in September.
But their pursuit appears to have hit a brick wall as City
have ruled out a loan deal which is favoured by Milan, while
Inter president Massimo Moratti confirmed his club's interest in
the Argentine on Monday.
Meanwhile, Milan forward Alexandre Pato is the subject of
speculation over a possible move to big-spending Paris St
Germain.
Italian media are suggesting he could be left out of
Sunday's match with fellow Brazilian Robinho - who has captured
the attention with some glaring misses this season - partnering
Zlatan Ibrahimovic in attack.
Allegri, who won the Serie A title in his first season with
Milan last term, has a 100 percent record in three outings
against Inter, who in contrast have been through a turbulent
last 18 months.
His debut produced a 1-0 win which hastened the end of
Rafael Benitez's unhappy six months in charge of Inter.
Benitez was replaced by Brazilian Leonardo who sparked an
Inter revival but their title challenge was effectively ended by
a 3-0 defeat in the second derby of last season.
Leonardo quit in the summer and was replaced by Gian Pieri
Gasperini whose disastrous five-match reign kicked off with a
2-1 defeat to Milan in the pre-season Supercup match, played in
Beijing.
The weekend will also see former Italy coach Roberto
Donadoni, sacked by Cagliari just before the start of the
season, make his debut in the hot seat at Parma.
Donadoni has replaced Franco Colomba, who became the
eleventh Serie A coaching victim of the season following last
weekend's 5-0 defeat at Ranieri's resurgent Inter.
Meanwhile, Juventus, still unbeaten after 17 games, have an
excellent chance to take advantage of any Milan slip-ups with a
home match against mid-table Cagliari.
