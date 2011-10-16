* Five Serie A games end goalless
* Juventus and Udinese level at the top
MILAN Oct 16 Juventus and Udinese stayed level
at the top of Serie A after five of Sunday's six afternoon games
ended in goalless draws.
Juve's visit to Chievo and Udinese's trip to Atalanta were
among the 0-0 draws.
Cesena captain Adrian Mutu was sent off against his former
team Fiorentina in another goalless match.
Genoa and Lecce also failed to hit the target as did
third-placed Cagliari and Siena, while only Bologna's 2-0 win at
Novara broke the monotony.
Lazio were hosting AS Roma in their derby later on Sunday
(1845 GMT).
Juventus and Udinese, both unbeaten, stayed level at the top
with 12 points apiece from six games, with Juve enjoying the
better goal difference.
Juventus were fortunate to salvage a point following a
controversial decision to disallow Cyril Thereau's 20th-minute
strike for Chievo for an alleged foul on Andrea Pirlo.
To add insult to injury, Thereau was booked for playing on
after the whistle.
Chievo also had a penalty turned down in the second half
when Sergio Pellissier appeared to be tripped, while substitute
Alessandro del Piero had Juve's best effort when he headed
against the post.
Cagliari are a point behind in third place and one ahead of
Napoli and Palermo.
Napoli lost 2-1 at home to Parma on Saturday when Palermo
were drubbed 3-0 at AC Milan.
Romanian Mutu, who spent five seasons at Fiorentina before
his move to Cesena in the summer, was given a straight red card
in the 73rd minute for elbowing an opponent.
The result gave the Sea Horses, who twice hit the woodwork,
only their second point in six while Fiorentina have eight.
Fiorentina coach Sinisa Mihajlovic left fullback Juan Vargas
out of his squad for "unprofessional behaviour", saying the
Peruvian had stayed out late before a recent match.
Gaston Ramirez and Robert Acquafresca had the distinction of
scoring the afternoon's only goals in Bologna's win at promoted
Novara.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories