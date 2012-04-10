April 10 AC Milan overcame a glut of suspensions
and injuries to win 1-0 at Chievo on Tuesday, pulling themselves
out of the doldrums after a miserable eight days.
Ghana forward Sulley Muntari rifled in a 30-metre shot early
in the game as Milan bounced back from their shock 2-1 home
defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday and their Champions League exit
a week ago.
The Fiorentina defeat cost them the Serie A lead but
Tuesday's win took the Serie A champions back to the top, at
least until Juventus host Lazio on Wednesday.
Milan have 67 points from 32 games while Juve have 65 from
31.
(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)