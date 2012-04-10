April 10 AC Milan overcame a glut of suspensions and injuries to win 1-0 at Chievo on Tuesday, pulling themselves out of the doldrums after a miserable eight days.

Ghana forward Sulley Muntari rifled in a 30-metre shot early in the game as Milan bounced back from their shock 2-1 home defeat by Fiorentina on Saturday and their Champions League exit a week ago.

The Fiorentina defeat cost them the Serie A lead but Tuesday's win took the Serie A champions back to the top, at least until Juventus host Lazio on Wednesday.

Milan have 67 points from 32 games while Juve have 65 from 31.

