ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters)- Champions AC Milan climbed to the
top of Serie A on Saturday after Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice
in a 3-2 win at Roma.
The big Swede headed home Alberto Aquilani crosses in the
17th and 78th minutes as the Rossonero claimed their fourth
successive win to go a point above Juventus ahead of their match
at Inter Milan later in the day.
In a frantic opening period, Nicolas Burdisso had equalised
for Roma on 28 minutes before Alessandro Nesta restored Milan's
lead with a copycat header at a corner two minutes later. Bojan
Krkic scored a 87th-minute consolation for the home side.
Elsewhere, 10-man Napoli were beaten 2-1 at Catania with
goals from Giovanni Marchese and Gonzalo Bergessio helping the
hosts to a comeback win after Edinson Cavani's first-minute
strike.
Victory lifted Catania to sixth, level on points with
fifth-placed Napoli, ahead of Serie A's main programme.
