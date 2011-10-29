ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters)- Champions AC Milan climbed to the top of Serie A on Saturday after Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in a 3-2 win at Roma.

The big Swede headed home Alberto Aquilani crosses in the 17th and 78th minutes as the Rossonero claimed their fourth successive win to go a point above Juventus ahead of their match at Inter Milan later in the day.

In a frantic opening period, Nicolas Burdisso had equalised for Roma on 28 minutes before Alessandro Nesta restored Milan's lead with a copycat header at a corner two minutes later. Bojan Krkic scored a 87th-minute consolation for the home side.

Elsewhere, 10-man Napoli were beaten 2-1 at Catania with goals from Giovanni Marchese and Gonzalo Bergessio helping the hosts to a comeback win after Edinson Cavani's first-minute strike.

Elsewhere, 10-man Napoli were beaten 2-1 at Catania with goals from Giovanni Marchese and Gonzalo Bergessio helping the hosts to a comeback win after Edinson Cavani's first-minute strike.

Victory lifted Catania to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Napoli, ahead of Serie A's main programme.