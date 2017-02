March 4 Lazio secured a controversial 2-1 derby win over bitter-rivals AS Roma who had goalkeeper Marten Stekelenburg sent off after eight minutes in Serie A on Sunday.

Hernanes put Lazio ahead from the penalty awarded as a result of Stekelenburg's foul on Miroslav Klose only for Fabio Borini to level six minutes later.

However, a 62nd minute goal from Stefano Mauri enabled Lazio to go third in the table and complete the double over their neighbours after winning by the same score earlier in the competition.

Ezequiel Lavezzi scored an 86th minute goal to give Napoli a 2-1 win at Parma in another of Sunday's games while Udinese dropped to fourth after being held 0-0 at home by Atalanta.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, Editing by Justin Palmer)