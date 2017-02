MILAN Nov 20 Bottom-of-the-table Cesena finally won their first Serie A match of the season when they snatched a late goal to beat fellow strugglers Bologna 1-0 away on Sunday.

Marco Parolo, who shaved the crossbar in the first half, rifled home a 20-metre effort in the 84th minute for the Sea Horses in coach Daniele Arrigoni's second game in charge.

Cesena remained bottom with six points from 11 games, four behind Bologna.

Unbeaten Juventus were at home to Palermo (1400) and Udinese, who are one point behind leaders Lazio, were away to Parma (1400) in Sunday's top games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories