* Juventus join Lazio at the top after 3-0 win
* Udinese lose 2-0 at Parma, miss chance to go top
* Cesena win for first time
MILAN, Nov 20 Juventus joined Lazio at the top
of Serie A and remained unbeaten after 10 games thanks to a 3-0
win over Palermo on Sunday.
Simone Pepe headed Juve in front in the first half and,
although the hosts lived dangerously at the back, second-half
goals from Alessandro Matri and Claudio Marchisio finished off
the Sicilians' resistance.
Antonio Conte's team went level on 22 points with Lazio, who
have played a game more and drew 0-0 at Napoli on Saturday.
Udinese missed a chance to go top when they lost 2-0 at
Parma, a result which kept them level on 21 points with
defending champions AC Milan.
Argentine forward German Denis scored twice for Atalanta in
a 2-2 draw at Siena, leaving him as league topscorer with nine
goals. Bottom club Cesena won 1-0 at Bologna, their first win of
the season.
