(Adds later games)

* Juventus join Lazio at the top after 3-0 win

* Udinese lose 2-0 at Parma, miss chance to go top

* Cesena win for first time

MILAN, Nov 20 Juventus joined Lazio at the top of Serie A and remained unbeaten after 10 games thanks to a 3-0 win over Palermo on Sunday.

Simone Pepe headed Juve in front in the first half and, although the hosts lived dangerously at the back, second-half goals from Alessandro Matri and Claudio Marchisio finished off the Sicilians' resistance.

Antonio Conte's team went level on 22 points with Lazio, who have played a game more and drew 0-0 at Napoli on Saturday.

Udinese missed a chance to go top when they lost 2-0 at Parma, a result which kept them level on 21 points with defending champions AC Milan.

Argentine forward German Denis scored twice for Atalanta in a 2-2 draw at Siena, leaving him as league topscorer with nine goals. Bottom club Cesena won 1-0 at Bologna, their first win of the season.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Dave Thompson. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories